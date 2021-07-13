Four Cup Series teams fined for lug-nut violations at Atlanta

NASCAR officials issued penalties to four Cup Series teams and two Xfinity Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut violations in last weekend’s events at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

STANDINGS: Cup Series | Xfinity Series

Each of those teams was found with a single unsecured lug nut in post-race checks at the 1.54-mile Georgia track. Those infractions, detailed in Section 10.9.10.4 of the NASCAR Rule Book, resulted in fines for each of the teams’ respective crew chiefs — $10,000 on the Cup Series side and $5,000 in the Xfinity Series.

Fined after Sunday’s Quaker State 400 for the Cup Series were:

• No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Adam Stevens; driver Christopher Bell)

• No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford (crew chief Jonathan Hassler; driver Matt DiBenedetto)

• No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota (crew chief Mike Wheeler; driver Bubba Wallace)

• No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (crew chief Greg Ives; driver Alex Bowman)

In the Xfinity Series, penalized teams were:

• No. 22 Team Penske Ford (crew chief Brian Wilson; driver Austin Cindric)

• No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (crew chief Chris Gayle; race-winning driver Kyle Busch)