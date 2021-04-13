Four Cup Series teams docked in Martinsville penalty report

NASCAR officials formalized a host of penalties Tuesday from last weekend’s Cup Series and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway.

Among those penalties were fines for lug-nut violations issued to three Cup Series teams that each had a single lug unsecured after Sunday’s completion of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain 500. Those teams, which each absorbed a $10,000 fine to their respective crew chiefs, were:

• No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for driver Kyle Larson (crew chief Cliff Daniels)

• No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Chase Briscoe (crew chief Johnny Klausmeier)

• No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet for driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (crew chief Brian Pattie)

Officials also listed a previously announced L1-level penalty from pre-race inspection Saturday to the Trackhouse Racing No. 99 Chevrolet team for driver Daniel Suarez. The first-year organization was docked 10 points in each the driver and team owner standings for ballast found outside the approved container, a violation of Rule 20.17.2.1.b in the NASCAR Rule Book. Crew chief Travis Mack was ejected, and Suarez started at the rear for the 500-lapper.

In the Xfinity Series, officials announced a $5,000 fine for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team (driver Brandon Jones) and crew chief Jeff Meendering for a single lug nut found unsecured after Sunday’s end to the Cook Out 250.

In another previously detailed Xfinity Series penalty, the No. 23 Our Motorsports team (driver Blaine Perkins) was penalized for losing an improperly installed rear axle during the event (Section 12.5.2.7.4e). That infraction resulted in a one-race suspension for crew member Brian Graham, who was listed as a tire technician for the No. 23 team at Martinsville.

Additionally, officials have issued an indefinite suspension to Kurt Butcher for a violation of NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. Butcher has been listed as the hauler driver for Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26 team for first six Xfinity Series events this season. The behavioral penalty is listed under Sections 12.1 and 19 in the rule book.