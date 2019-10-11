Four Cup cars penalized practice time at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Three title contenders are among the four drivers who will miss practice time Friday at Talladega Superspeedway because of inspection issues last weekend at Dover, NASCAR announced.

Playoff drivers Chase Elliott (late out of the garage for inspection at Dover), William Byron (late out of the garage for inspection at Dover) and Martin Truex Jr. (failing inspection twice) will each miss 15 minutes of the first practice session Friday.

Ryan Preece (late out of the garage for inspection at Dover) also will be docked 15 minutes in the first practice session.

First Cup practice is from 1:35 – 2:25 p.m. ET on NBCSN.