Four crystal balls cast in favor of Florida by 247Sports

The Florida Gators were pegged as the favorites to land four different recruits from the class of 2024 on Wednesday.

Swamp247’s Blake Alderman cast four different crystal ball projections in favor of Florida. Alderman believes that Florida is in the driver’s seat for four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright, three-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, three-star athlete Kevin Levy and unranked safety Josiah Davis. Jackson previously had a crystal ball cast for him in favor of Florida by 247Sports area recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins.

Boatwright and Davis keeping interested in Florida after Patrick Toney’s departure is a good sign for the program. Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond will coach all UF defensive backs in 2023, and he’s clearly not losing a step in the recruiting realm after taking on more on-field responsibility. Boatwright, who is the highest-ranked of the quarter at No. 401 overall on the 247Sports composite, could still end up with another of his top five programs (FSU, Tennessee, South Carolina and UCF), but Alderman thinks Florida is in the “best spot for him.”

Levy is listed as a wide receiver on 247Sports’ position rankings, but the Gators are looking at him as a cornerback, making him the third defensive back to pick up a crystal ball to Florida on Wednesday. Raymond’s been recruiting him and is a big reason Levy is considering UF, but FSU is also invested in this race.

Jackson is a local kid from F. W. Bucholz that could end up staying in Gainesville. He has family ties to the program and is a regular visitor on campus. All signs point to Florida here.

Alderman’s crystal ball projections all came in with a six out of 10 confidence rating. There is still plenty of time for the class of 2024 to figure out what they want to do, but these guys might be the closest to committing.

