Four crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations

NASCAR has fined four crew chiefs for lug nut violations from last weekend’s races at Richmond Raceway.

In Cup, NASCAR fined Denny Hamlin‘s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, and Ryan Blaney‘s crew chief, Todd Gordon, $10,000 each because their cars had a lug nut not secure after Saturday night’s race.

NASCAR fined Xfinity crew chief Bruce Schlicker $5,000 after Ross Chastain‘s car had a lug nut not secure after the first of two Xfinity races last weekend at Richmond.

In the Truck Series, NASCAR fined crew chief Scott Zipadelli $2,500 after Austin Hill‘s truck had a lug nut not secure after the Richmond race.

