Four county softball teams open PIAA playoffs Monday

Jun. 3—PIAA playoff softball returns to Lawrence County on Monday.

Four area teams qualified for the state playoffs and two of them will host games in the opening round. Mohawk (Class 3A) and Neshannock (Class 2A) captured a WPIAL title last week and earned the right to host a first-round PIAA playoff game. All four teams play Monday.

Union and Laurel also qualified for the state playoffs. The Lady Scots lost the Class 1A championship game, while the Lady Spartans won the Class 2A consolation contest.

Mohawk (18-5) gets things started when it entertains District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek (18-5) at 4 p.m. The Lady Warriors won their first WPIAL championship, beating South Park in Class 3A action, 9-2. The Lady Huskies lost to Sharon in the District 10 championship, 7-6.

Neshannock (22-0) hosts District 6 second-place representative West Shamokin (19-3) at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Lancers won their third-straight WPIAL Class 2A title with a 3-0 decision over Bentworth. The Lady Wolves lost to Bald Eagle in the District 6 championship game, 4-0.

Union (20-2) hits the road to take on DuBois Central Catholic (19-2) at 5 p.m. at Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois. The Lady Scots had their bid for a third-straight WPIAL Class 1A title dashed with a 9-5 loss to Chartiers-Houston. The Lady Cardinals defeated Northern Potter for the District 9 championship, 2-1.

Laurel (18-5) meets Cranberry (15-3) at 4 p.m. on the Lady Berries' home field. The Lady Spartans held a 1-0 lead with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Bentworth in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. However, a two-run double sent Laurel to the consolation bracket. The Lady Spartans rolled past Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the consolation game, 10-0. Cranberry cruised past Curwensville, 8-2, to win the District 9 championship.

Monday's winners advance to play on Thursday.

No county baseball teams advanced to the PIAA playoffs.

rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com

