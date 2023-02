Pac-12 Network

Washington State women's basketball defeats Oregon State by a final score of 67-57 on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Pullman. The Cougars completed the season sweep against the Oregon schools for the first time since 1990-91 behind a game-high 19 points from Bella Murekatete. Timea Gardiner finished with a team-high 17 points for the Beavers.