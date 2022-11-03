Four Commanders miss practice Wednesday in first injury report

The Washington Commanders were back at practice Wednesday, but much of the talk wasn’t about what was happening on the practice field. The news surrounding the Commanders was about owner Dan Snyder hiring Bank of America to explore a possible sale.

On the practice field, the Snyder news overshadowed the return of defensive end Chase Young. It was Young’s first official practice since tearing his ACL last November.

Linebackers Cole Holcomb [foot] and David Mayo [hamstring], wide receiver Jahan Dotson [hamstring] and running back J.D. McKissic [neck] all missed practice Wednesday. Tight ends Logan Thomas [calf] and Cole Turner [concussion] were limited.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen [knee] and center Tyler Larsen [back] were full participants.

Washington can’t afford to be without Holcomb and Mayo. Mayo played well in relief of Holcomb last week in the win over the Colts. Veteran Jon Bostic would be next in line at linebacker alongside Jamin Davis.

Dotson has missed four consecutive games. Thomas played last week, but Washington is being cautious with the veteran.

Washington’s opponent in Week 9, the Minnesota Vikings, had three players miss practice Wednesday. Defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and safety Cam Bynum were among those

who missed practice.

