The Colts held a walkthrough practice and conducted virtual meetings Thursday after a team staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Day, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, offensive guard Quenton Nelson and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. were listed as non-participants for “not-injury-related” reasons. Contact tracing determined they were close contacts but are not considered high risk, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That will allow Day, Lewis, Nelson and Pittman to return to work Friday if the COVID-19 test they took Thursday comes back negative.

“You have to adapt and just go with it,” linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday, via Andrew Walker of the team website. “You take whatever at hand, and you take it to the team and say, ‘Let’s go. Let’s make a play.’ Now I feel like this will make our story even better. We are going through this; we’re going through adversity. It’s not how you get knocked down; it’s what you do when you get up from being knocked down. That’s basically the same thing now. We faced adversity. It’s how we approach the game and how we step up and make this thing work.”

Four Colts players miss practice Thursday as COVID-19 precaution originally appeared on Pro Football Talk