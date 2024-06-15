Four Colquitt County teams win GRPA District III championships

MOULTRIE- Four Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority all-star teams have won District III championships and earned berths in state tournaments.

Three of the state tournament-qualifiers are girls teams, including the 12U’s that swept all three of their District games in Bainbridge, shutting out two opponents and winning by a combined 32-1.

The 12U girls will travel to Douglas for their state tournament and will open play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, at the Premier Athletics Sports Complex.

They will play the winner of the 4 p.m. game between tournament-host Douglas-Coffee County and District 1 champion Emanuel County.

The state tournament will include 10 teams.

The 12U all-stars include Emily Truelove, Leona Marshall, Ella Brooks, Emma Whittington, Maranda Hogg, Saige Singletary, Madysen Davis, Preslee Hall, Callie Croy, Taylor May Thompson, Yoselin Perez and Zoey Chafin.

Their coaches are Chuck Arrington, Madison Plymel and Peyton Arrington.

• Colquitt County’s 10U girls all-stars swept all four of their District opponents at Moultrie’s Magnolia Sports Complex to earn a berth in the state tournament to be played in Effingham County.

They will open at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, against the winner of the Effingham County-Douglas/Coffee County game.

The tournament includes seven teams.

The Colquitt County 10U all-stars include Lola Howard, Sophia Martinez, Jerni Moore, Adie Wheeler, Madilyn Mims, Delyla Brooks, Peyton McGee, Lynlee Perryman, Emorie Stafford, Annie Walden, Koley Hughes, Skyleigh Tyree and Leah Strong.

The coaches are Bobby Brooks and Tyler Brooks.

• Colquitt County’s 8U girls all-stars also dominated the District tournament field, defeating their six opponents by a combined 116-9 and winning the championship game 19-3 over Lee County.

The 8U girls will play host to the state tournament at the Magnolia Sport Complex and will open at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, against District II runner-up Wayne County.

The 8U girls all-stars are Autrey Benton, Cheyenne Summerlin, Addison Strickland, Raelynn Hodapp, Arianna Palacios, Mims Murphy, Ellie Pittman, Ellie Peek, Addie Vaughan, Claira Peebles, Riley Wheeler and Dannie Rogers.

The coaches are Scott Strickland, Shana Murphy and James Vaughan.

With Colquitt County serving as the tournament host, Grady County will fill the District III champion slot on the bracket and will play its first game at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

• The Colquitt County 8U boys claimed the District championship in dramatic fashion, winning three straight losers bracket games, including a 16-4 win over Sumter County to clinch it.

They will open state tournament play against the Savannah Suns at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, in Effingham County.

The 8U boys all-stars are Liam Glasgow, Zakir (Doodle) Marshall, Creek Kimbrel, Cooper Hatcher, Rhys Summerlin, Benjamin Covin, Kaenen Deal, Brylan Thomas, Asher Craft, Kolt Roberson, Jaxon Barham, Mattox Deal (Batman) and coaches Tim Covin, Joey Kimbrel, Matt Deal, Jeremy Hatcher and head coach Jay Barham.

• The Colquitt County 10U boys were the District III runners-up and will travel to Bulloch County to compete in the state tournament.

They will open play at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, against the Savannah Whippers.

The 10U boys, coached by Jeff Horne and Matt Peek, include Daniel Adcock, McCoy Cox, Grayson Ford, John Michael Horne, Donnie Malone, Tucker Miles, Miles Murphy, John David Peek, Luke Simpson, Drake Whittington and Xavi Zapote.

• The Colquitt County 14U boys all-star team did not compete in a district tournament, but will represent District III in the state tournament in Effingham County.

The 14U boys, coached by Philip Brinson, will open play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, against District II runner-up Glynn County.

• The 12U boys all-stars finished fifth in the District III tournament and will not advance to the state tournament.

The team, coached by Chris Miley and Ty Greene, included Carson Butler, Hayden Chapman, Rico Coleman, Braxton Davis, Remington DuBose, Levi Greene, Parker Hardin, Brayden Jolly, Bradley Parker, Nicholas Romero, Ethan Sirmans, Lance Swartzentruber and Riley Townsend.

• The Colquitt County 14U girls all-stars finished third in the District tournament in Leesburg and did not qualify for the state tournament.

The team included Sayge Bennett, Chelsey Bonner, Taylor Brown, Jaida Daniels, Layla Dozier, River Moore, Alana Cardenas Ramsey, Alena Cardenas Ramsey, Chasity Romero, Ryleigh Tillery, Delyziah Tillman, Addison Wiley and Aaliyah Ybarra.

The team’s coaches were Stefan Reynolds and Tiffany Troupe.