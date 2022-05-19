Four Clemson freshmen who could make an immediate impact in 2022

Clemson is no stranger to freshmen making a day-one impact on the field. Between quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Justyn Ross, the Tigers have been blessed with talented and productive first-year players in years past.

Ranked as No. 10 in the country by 247Sports Composite, Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class has two five-star commits and eight four-star commits among 20 total players in the class. Nine of the 20 enrolled early in the spring, giving coaches and fans an early glimpse of the team’s newcomers.

Clemson’s spring game and the spring practices don’t compare to an entire college football season. Still, with high school film, coaches’ comments and the available college film, there is sufficient evidence to predict which freshmen are immediate impact players.

Although he doesn’t make this list, four-star wide receiver Adam Randall is a name to keep an eye on as October and November approach. Randall received great praise from the coaching staff in the spring before suffering a torn ACL in practice. If recovery goes well and he can return to the field in 2022, Randall could help fill the void left behind Ross’ departure to the NFL.

With Randall coming off a significant injury, here are four other Clemson freshmen who matter the most, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride

Jeadyn Lukus, CB, Clemson

247Sports Composite: No. 30 Toriano Pride, CB, Clemson

247Sports Composite: No. 80 I’m placing Lukus and Pride together given they play the same position. Clemson is replacing a pair of first-team all-ACC cornerbacks in Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, which creates an opportunity for the two true freshmen to work their way into the rotation. And that’s probably where they’ll end up. Clemson played six cornerbacks last season, and, at worst, Lukus and Pride should be in that group. Lukus is a bit behind after missing a good chunk of the spring with a shoulder injury, but both he and Pride played well enough that they’re expected to be in the mix for playing time. And both are just an injury away from significant reps.

Antonio Williams

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

247Sports Composite: No. 61 Williams could end up being exactly what the Tigers need offensively: A slot threat. The Tigers used Justyn Ross and Beaux Collins in the slot last year, a pair of 6-foot-3-plus receivers with skill sets probably best suited on the outside. Williams, with ideal size at 6-foot, 180 pounds, is already an excellent route runner with great leverage at the top of his routes and strong hands.

Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

247Sports Composite: No. 6 Let’s get this out of the way: D.J. Uiagalelei is Clemson’s starting QB. However, Klubnik is going to get his share of reps this year. And if Uiagalelei struggles again, he will have far less leeway in 2022 with Klubnik behind him than he had in 2021. Klubnik is the most accomplished QB in the freshman class, is very accurate and is also the type of athlete who opens up things for the Clemson offense. If things start to go sideways offensively, Klubnik could take over.

