Four from Cheyenne selected to all-state softball team

May 23—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East landed three players on the all-state roster when the accolades were released Thursday morning by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Senior outfielder Gracie Oswald picked up her second consecutive all-state selection and third overall. Oswald finished second on the team in batting average this season (.535) with a team-best 53 hits.

Junior shortstop Aleah Brooks picked up her second consecutive nod after leading the state with 15 home runs. She also led East with a .558 batting average. Sophomore catcher McKenzie Millar picked up her first all-state nod after finishing third on the team in batting average (.458).

Brooks' 49 RBI was the third-best total in the state, while Oswald and Millar both ranked fourth with 43.

All three players were joined by junior third baseman and pitcher Rylee Stephenson on the first team all-conference list. Senior pitcher Lillian Vallejo was a second team all-conference selection.

Central outfielder and pitcher Izzy Kelly was the lone selection from the Indians to make the all-state team. The junior finished the year tied for the team lead in hits with 27, and also led the Indians with 28 stolen bases. Kelly also logged 29 innings in the pitcher's circle, posting a 6.76 earned-run average and 21 strikeouts.

Kelly was joined by senior Katie Hinz and junior Izzy Thomas on the first team all-conference list. Maya Driver, Cam Moyte and Bailey Martinez were second team all-conference selections.

Cheyenne South's Alyssa Albaugh and Charleigh Mellish were selected to first and second team all-conference for the Bison, respectively.