Four changes for Saints

Craig Levein makes four changes to the side who fell to a 1-0 defeat at Pittodrie last Saturday.

Adama Sidibeh and Stevie May return up top, whilst David Keltjens and Cammy MacPherson also slot back in to the starting XI.

Andy Considine, Matthew Smith, Connor Smith and Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka all drop to the bench.

Joining the benched quartet on the substitute's list is Diallang Jaiyesimi, who has been out of action for two months.