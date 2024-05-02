Four Central athletes sign at the collegiate level

May 1—THOMASVILLE — On Tuesday morning three Thomas County Central girls basketball players and a track star signed their letters to go play at the collegiate level.

Marranda Coleman, who also played basketball for the Lady Jackets, is headed to Oglethorpe University for track. Vesha Giddens is headed to Chattahoochee Valley Community College while Marcy Pearson and Tia Floyd will be taking their talents to Brewton-Parker College.

This group of seniors is very special to Lady Jackets head basketball coach Stacy Masten as they are the first group he has coached through their entire high school career.

"It means a lot to me," Masten said. "This was my first group when I first got hired here four years ago. They were freshmen coming in and at that point them and myself gelled right off the bat. This is a bitter sweet moment for me."

These four girls certainly left their mark on Thomas County Central. Floyd and Giddens both earned a spot in the 1,000-point club and each hit over 200 three-pointers in their careers. Giddens also pulled down 763 rebounds in her career, a remarkable feat for a guard.

Pearson was also a scoring machine, dropping 920 points in her career. She truly shined on the defensive end, recording over 240 steals for the Lady Jackets

On the track, Coleman etched her name in Thomas County Central history breaking a school record back in 2021, her freshman season, when she ran a 58.12 in the 400-meter dash.