Four Celtics in health and safety protocols ahead of Wizards matchup

Four Celtics in health and safety protocol ahead of Wizards game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Celtics, already down star point guard Kemba Walker, could be without several more players Friday night as they get set to take on the Wizards.

Four Boston players -- Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Carsen Edwards -- are questionable for the Celtics' matchup with the Wizards after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. Jeff Teague is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury, while Romeo Langford and Walker remain out with their respective ailments.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Washington (1/2):



Carsen Edwards (Health and Safety protocols)- QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Jeff Teague (left ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Tristan Thompson (Health and Safety protocols)- QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 7, 2021

#NEBHInjuryReport (2/2):



Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) - OUT

Grant Williams (Health and Safety protocols) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (Health and Safety protocols) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 7, 2021

Thompson and the two Williams' represent three of Boston's top four big men. If they all miss the game on Friday, the Celtics are left with Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye and Tacko Fall to man the middle.

However, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are not included on the injury report, which will represent a challenge to the Wizards regardless of who else is on the floor with them.

The Celtics are on a three-game winning streak, coming off impressive victories over the Raptors and Heat. Meanwhile, the Wizards will look to get back on track after falling to the Sixers on Wednesday in a game Bradley Beal dropped a career-high 60 points.

Tune in at 6:30 PM to NBC Sports Washington on Friday for complete coverage of the Wizards' next game against the Boston Celtics.