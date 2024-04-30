Four Bulldogs players selected in USA TODAY 2025 mock draft

As NFL draft season has reached its conclusion, various outlets have begun publishing way to early mock drafts for next year. Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY recently published an early model of what next year could look like, including four Georgia players going in round one.

First off the board for the Dawgs was quarterback Carson Beck, projected to go first overall to the New York Giants. Beck had a great season for the Dawgs a year ago and seems poised to take the next step this year en route to possibly placing himself atop a class that should also feature Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Texas‘ Quinn Ewers.

Next off the board are back to back picks from UGA in safety Malaki Starks at No. 14 to the Colts and edge rusher Mykel Williams at No. 15 to the Jaguars. Starks is widely seen as the best safety in the country heading into this season while Williams is seeking to have a breakout season as he transitions fully to the edge rusher role for Georgia.

The final Bulldog off the board is left tackle Earnest Greene, projected to go 25th overall to the Cleveland Browns. Greene is in his second year as a full-time starter and seeking to follow in the footsteps of Andrew Thomas and Amarius Mims in being selected in the opening round.

