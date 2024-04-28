Four Buddies changes; Barisic & Silva start for Rangers

Right-back Ryan Strain has recovered from injury to start for St Mirren against Rangers in one of four changes made by Stephen Robinson following last weekend's 3-0 defeat by Celtic.

But fellow Australia international Keanu Baccus, who has been ill all week, drops to the bench along with forward Toyosi Olusanya and defenders Richard Taylor and Elvis Bwomono.

Conor McMenamin replaces Baccus in midfield, while defender James Bolton and striker Mikael Mandron also come into the starting line-up.

Greg Kiltie is fit enough to retain his place after recovering from the knock that forced the forward off at Celtic Park.

Left-back Borna Barisic returns to Rangers' starting line-up, with Dujon Sterling moving forward to a midfield role and Fabio Silva taking the other wing berth.

Rabbi Matondo joins fellow forward Abdallah Sima, who came off in last week's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts, in missing out.

Centre-half Connor Goldson is left on the bench for a second game running.