Four Bucs players in make-or-break situations in 2023

One NFL season can have a profound lasting impact on a player’s career. Several Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to their own turning points in 2023 that will determine what their future in Tampa will be.

Most of the pressure is on players nearing the end of their first contracts. The 2021 draft class in particular is running out of time to make their value to the franchise apparent.

On the line for the players, ultimately, is money. An NFL player’s first real payday only comes with their second contract, so the year or two leading up to free agency can be crucial for juicing up that deal.

Here are four Bucs entering make-or-break seasons in 2023:

LB Devin White

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Bucs linebacker could be a star. The problem is that Devin White has not consistently played like one and he is entering his fifth year in the NFL.

After a hot start and a stellar 2020 campaign, White’s ascension has leveled off. He remains a potent pass rusher, but his run defense remains a problem. He struggles with his run fits and has missed 13.2% of his tackles over the last two years.

Part of the problem may be that White thinks he already is a star and believes he should be compensated accordingly, demanding a trade this offseason due to a stalemate in contract negotiations. If he thinks he is already at his pinnacle, White may not be motivated to improve his imperfect game.

White has little leverage to force a trade, so he will have to play out his fifth-year option in Tampa. This will be his last opportunity to prove himself worthy of a record-breaking payday before hitting the free agent market.

EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The Bucs drafted Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round of the 2021 draft to be their long-term solution at pass rush. Entering his third year in the NFL, he has yet to make his mark and is rapidly approaching a turning point for his career.

Over the past two years, Tryon-Shoyinka has just nine sacks and 17 quarterback hits. Quite simply, he is not a very productive pass rusher. While it often takes two to three years for pass rushers to find their stride in the NFL, Tryon-Shoyinka may not have much time beyond that.

With Shaq Barrett coming off an Achilles injury, the Bucs need Tryon-Shoyinka to step up to keep the pass rush viable in 2023. If he cannot rise to the challenge this year, he could find his time in Tampa coming to an end sooner than expected.

QB Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) throws to a receiver during their game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

It might be unfair for a player with 10 career NFL snaps to be facing a make-or-break scenario, but the NFL isn’t fair. Kyle Trask may be getting his first real opportunity in the NFL, but it could also be his last.

Trask was Tampa’s second-round pick in 2021, a move that indicated that he would get a chance at the starting job at some point. With Tom Brady’s retirement, Trask is now positioned to make good on the starting opportunity.

The biggest obstacle in his way is newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield. While Mayfield’s career has had its ups and downs, he is far more experienced than Trask and arguably more talented.

The two will go head to head during OTAs and training camp with a starter likely to emerge sooner than later. If Trask cannot beat out Mayfield, his chances of ever being an NFL starter will all but evaporate.

RB Rachaad White

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Running back Rachaad White probably deserves more time to establish himself in the NFL, but it has been made clear by the Bucs front office that White is going to lead their rushing attack in 2023. He quite literally has to hit the ground running if he wants to have a long career in the league.

After Leonard Fournette was cut, the Bucs’ only move to bolster the running back corps was to add Chase Edmonds. As White was the only running back on the roster with significant rush attempts in 2022, he is the de facto leader of the running back room.

More responsibility means more accountability. With the ground game now firmly on White’s shoulders, he will have to prove this year that he can handle the role. Otherwise, there is little reason for the Bucs to not seek additional help next year.

