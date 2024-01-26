Four Buckeyes featured on ESPN’s 2024 Way-Too-Early All-American Team

It’s no secret that the college football offseason has been an exciting one for Ohio State football fans.

With multiple stars on both sides of the ball announcing their return plus the addition of former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, and former Alabama safety Caleb Downs among others the Buckeyes will enter the 2024 season loaded with talent.

This was recognized when ESPN released its “Way-Too-Early All-American team,” which featured four Buckeyes making the first team, the most of any program.

Featured on the list were running back Treveyon Henderson, left guard Donovan Jackson, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, and new Buckeye safety Caleb Downs.

Henderson has been one of the most electrifying players in college football since his freshman year for the Buckeyes and will enter the 2024 season with big expectations as him and Judkins should form an exciting 1-2 punch at running back.

Jackson returns to the Buckeyes as the most experienced offensive lineman after all-conference seasons in 2022 and 2023. He is one of the key contributors to an offensive line that was solid, but inconsistent last season.

Williams got the Way-Too-Early All-American nod from ESPN after being an anchor in the middle of the Buckeye defense last season. He will an integral part of Ohio State’s defensive line which also returns J.T. Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, and Ty Hamilton.

To round out the list is new Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. After putting together an All-American season as a true freshman safety on Alabama’s defense, Downs will enter the 2024 season as one of the best players in college football.

