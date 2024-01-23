Four Boston Celtics players make pool of 41 finalists to play for Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics

The Boston Celtics have four of their players on the list of 41 finalists in the pool to play for the U.S. National Team at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, according to new reporting from USA Today’s Jeff Zilgitt.

The group of Celtics listed include All-NBA forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and point guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. They are, together with the other 37 prospective Team USA members, part of a group with a total of 23 Gold Olympic or FIBA World Cup medals. Apart from Brown, Tatum, and White, other prominent names in the pool include veterans such as Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, and Chris Paul.

A number of younger players are also in the pool, including Scottie Barnes, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Walker Kessler, and Austin Reaves. See the full list here.

Celtics Lab 237: Predicting how many Boston Celtics will be East NBA All-Stars with Chris Forsberg https://t.co/QAGtOjIDZd pic.twitter.com/l1AZn4EbWd — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 23, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire