Four Boston Celtics make Bill Simmons Summer 2022 ‘NBA Trade Value List’

Each offseason, Ringer head honcho and not-so-secret fan of the Boston Celtics Bill Simmons puts together his estimation of the league’s most valuable players in terms of trades, and after a season that saw the Celtics not only make the Finals but come within two games of winning them, it should probably not surprise one to find Boston is well represented on Simmons’ list of the association’s top trade targets.

Reminding us that the exercise in NOT a player ranking attempt but simply an exercise in sussing out which players are, given a number of contexts, on the league’s most tradeable contracts. “For instance, LeBron came in 35th,” writes Simmons. “That doesn’t mean LeBron is the NBA’s 35th-best player, just that he’s a 37-year-old star on an expiring contract who’s already played more minutes than anyone except Kareem and the Mailman.”

With those caveats out of the way, let’s take a look at where the team’s players registered in the Ringer chief’s estimation.

‘Whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it,’ says Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon https://t.co/Wl2Qj0qNxN — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) July 11, 2022

Honorable mention - Robert Williams III

Group J: The Ginobilis (Playoff Guys) - Marcus Smart (No. 47)

Group E: “Lemme Save You Some Time: N-O” - Jaylen Brown (No. 19)

Group B: The Untouchables - Jayson Tatum (No. 7)

