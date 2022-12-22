Four Bills players named to 2023 Pro Bowl roster

The 2023 Pro Bowl will feature at least four players from the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL announced the initial rosters for the event on Wednesday.

Initially, the Bills (11-3) had no one lead in fan voting. However, players and others around the league have a say in who goes too. That’s how Buffalo go their representation for the game.

Later on down the line players could drop from attending and others will be added to rosters so the initial amount could be increased.

Here’s who is representing the Bills at this season’s Pro Bowl:

Mitch Morse

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Jordan Poyer

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Pro Bowls: 1

Stefon Diggs

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Pro Bowls: 3

Josh Allen

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Number of Pro Bowls: 3

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire