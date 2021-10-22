Spread says Jared Goff’s homecoming against Rams could get ugly
The man occupying Goff's old spot in L.A. has the Rams rolling.
The four-page letter sent by the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee to Commissioner Roger Goodell reflects a thorough understanding of the issues raised by the workplace investigation of the Washington Football Team and the manner in which the league handled it. Among other things, the Committee understands that NFL general counsel Jeff Pash has [more]
The Packers got back OLB Preston Smith at practice Friday, opening the door for him to play in his 103rd consecutive game on Sunday.
It's the end of an era!
Attorneys for former NFL player Travis Rudolph's case to schedule deposition with medical expert
The former Super Bowl champion wide receiver for Green Bay gave his insight into Washington's challenging Week 7 matchup.
The Atlanta Falcons have ruled outside linebacker Dante Fowler out for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
What do you think happens as this rivalry is renewed?
The Star’s Blair Kerkhoff takes his weekly shot at predicting the final score of the Chiefs game. This one, at the Tennessee Titans, could have playoff implications.
Jared Goff was the Rams' first draft pick after their return to Los Angeles a half-decade ago — the new quarterback for the franchise's new era. The tall, blond California native was a face of the Rams during their transformation from a longtime loser to a perennial title contender under coach Sean McVay. Goff made two Pro Bowls while leading Los Angeles to three playoff berths, two NFC West titles and a Super Bowl appearance.
The AAC has accepted membership applications from Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.
Philadelphia Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert from the Reserve/COVID-19 list
If Cameron Erving can't go, the Panthers are prepared to give rookie Brady Christensen a much-anticipated start at LT.
The Chiefs-Titans matchup features two contenders in the AFC. What are the Vegas oddsmakers saying about it?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday said left tackle Lane Johnson is expected to make his return to the field Sunday vs. the Raiders. By Reuben Frank
The undefeated Arizona Cardinals are 17-point home favorites versus the 1-5 Houston Texans. Should we even consider other survivor pool options?
The family of Jake Ehlinger said in a statement that the late Texas football player's death in May was the result of an "accidental overdose."
The Bears are headed up against another Goliath this week as the Goat gets his shot at the good guys.