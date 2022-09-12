Four Big 12 teams appear in USA TODAY Sports’ latest Coaches Poll

After an impressive Week 2 performance against Alabama, Texas climbed in USA TODAY Sports’ latest Coaches Poll.

Although Texas lost by one point, their strong showing caught the attention of college football fans around the country.

The Longhorns are now ranked ahead of programs such as Texas A&M, Penn State, Oregon and Florida. Overall, four Big 12 schools appear in the coaches poll this week.

Baylor suffered a heartbreaking loss to BYU in double overtime on Saturday night. The loss dropped the Bears from No. 8 to No. 19 in the coaches poll, while Oklahoma and Oklahoma State continue to rise and both fall within the top 10.

Here’s a look at the four Big 12 programs in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll this week.

No. 6: Oklahoma

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 7: Oklahoma State

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 19: Baylor

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 20: Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire