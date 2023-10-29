Advertisement

Four Big 12 programs ranked in updated AP Poll after Week 9

Cami Griffin
Texas stays put at No. 7 in the updated AP Poll after Week 9 of the college football season.

There was quite the shake up in the rankings in terms of the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma suffered a loss to Kansas, bumping the Sooners down four spots in the ranking.

Kansas and Kansas State both entered the AP Poll this week at No. 22 and No. 25 respectively.

Here’s a look at the full AP Poll this week.

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. Ohio State

  4. Florida State

  5. Washington

  6. Oregon

  7. Texas

  8. Alabama

  9. Penn State

  10. Oklahoma

  11. Ole Miss

  12. Notre Dame

  13. LSU

  14. Missouri

  15. Louisville

  16. Oregon State

  17. Air Force

  18. Utah

  19. Tennessee

  20. UCLA

  21. Tulane

  22. Kansas

  23. James Madison

  24. USC

  25. Kansas State

