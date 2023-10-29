Four Big 12 programs ranked in updated AP Poll after Week 9
Texas stays put at No. 7 in the updated AP Poll after Week 9 of the college football season.
There was quite the shake up in the rankings in terms of the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma suffered a loss to Kansas, bumping the Sooners down four spots in the ranking.
Kansas and Kansas State both entered the AP Poll this week at No. 22 and No. 25 respectively.
Here’s a look at the full AP Poll this week.
Georgia
Michigan
Ohio State
Florida State
Washington
Oregon
Texas
Alabama
Penn State
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Notre Dame
LSU
Missouri
Louisville
Oregon State
Air Force
Utah
Tennessee
UCLA
Tulane
Kansas
James Madison
USC
Kansas State
