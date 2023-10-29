Four Big 12 programs ranked in updated AP Poll after Week 9

Texas stays put at No. 7 in the updated AP Poll after Week 9 of the college football season.

There was quite the shake up in the rankings in terms of the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma suffered a loss to Kansas, bumping the Sooners down four spots in the ranking.

Kansas and Kansas State both entered the AP Poll this week at No. 22 and No. 25 respectively.

Here’s a look at the full AP Poll this week.

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Penn State Oklahoma Ole Miss Notre Dame LSU Missouri Louisville Oregon State Air Force Utah Tennessee UCLA Tulane Kansas James Madison USC Kansas State

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire