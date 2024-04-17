Four best 49ers offensive lineman fits in Rounds 1, 2 of NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are set to have the same offensive line personnel as last season, but they'll still look at the talented players available in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2024 class of offensive tackles has been regarded as one of the deepest and most talented yet. So, by taking advantage of the draft, the 49ers could spark more competition and upgrade their protection of Brock Purdy.

Trent Williams still is one of the most talented left tackles to ever play the game, but he's almost 36, so San Francisco needs to start grooming his successor. The 49ers also need to plan ahead at guard with Aaron Banks scheduled to become a free agent in 2025 and Jon Feliciano on just a one-year contract.

The moves to extend center Jake Brendel on a four-year, $16.5 million deal and sign right tackle Colton McKivitz to a two-year, $4.61 million contract show San Francisco is satisfied with whom it has in the offensive line room, but the team always is looking to improve. So, here are four offensive tackles the 49ers could consider with the No. 31 and No. 63 overall picks in next week's NFL draft.

School: Duke

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 313 pounds

Barton played left tackle during his final three seasons at Duke, allowing two sacks and nine hurries over 496 plays. He hasn’t played on the interior since the final six games of his freshman season, because of injury, but most draft analysts believe Barton will end up at center or guard with his size and length.

The 21-year-old is a versatile option for NFL teams, including the 49ers, given Banks' free agency situation. Barton is known for his football intelligence and physicality in the run game, which coach Kyle Shanahan values, and also showed a high level of consistency in his Duke game film.

Barton is PFF.com's seventh-ranked tackle on their NFL Draft Big Board and their No. 24 overall prospect. He's projected to be selected at the end of the first round, which lines up nicely with the 49ers' first pick at No. 31.

School: Arizona

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 311 pounds

Morgan played left tackle during his entire Arizona career, and allowed just two sacks, one hit and 11 hurries over 787 plays in his senior season. Most draft experts believe that, like Barton, Morgan also could play on the interior if a team needs.

Morgan suffered a torn ACL during the 2022 season, leading him to remain at Arizona for a fourth season. That gave him time to recover and gain more experience before entering the draft.

“I love wide zone,” Morgan said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “My speed, getting out there and catching the edge off-guard, if I have to hook them or kick them out, I can get them moved any where I need, out of the way.”

“I have really good mobility, and it shows on the film. I could move, I can bend. I can do whatever [a team] needs me to do.”

Morgan is PFF.com's eighth-ranked tackle and their No. 38 overall prospect. He's projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick, which could work in the 49ers' favor.

School: Washington

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 308 pounds

Rosengarten was a two-year starter at Washington, and allowed no sacks and just five hits and 27 hurries over nearly 2,000 plays. The right tackle played so well that ESPN senior analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects the 49ers picking him at No. 31 in his latest mock draft, which is a little earlier than other outlets.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlien projects Rosengarten to fall to the second or third round, which might be a more favorable position for the 49ers.

The former Husky is PFF.com's 14th-ranked tackle and No. 102 overall prospect, so he could be a value pick if he falls out of the first round.

School: BYU

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 326 pounds

Suamataia is known for his athleticism and versatility. He played on the right side in 2022 and on the left last season, allowing two sacks, eight hits and 14 hurries in his 23 game appearances.

Suamataia started his college career at Oregon before transferring to BYU in 2022, and he immediately became a starter. He knows what's ahead of him in the NFL through his cousins Penei Sewell and Noah Sewell.

Suamataia, PFF’s 11th-ranked tackle and No. 66 overall prospect, loves playing in an outside-zone run scheme, which would make for a seamless transition to Shanahan's 49ers offense. Suamataia told NBC Sports Bay Area at the NFL Scouting Combine how he'd fit in San Francisco.

“Being able to show my athleticism, especially in the run game,” Suamataia said. “Being able to run out there and move blockers from point A to point B. I definitely love doing wide zone. I love run blocking. I love being physical and getting off the ball, being able to move somebody.”

Though Suamataia needs some experience and pass-blocking development, he could go to the 49ers if he's still on the board at No. 63.

