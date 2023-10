Four Berks high school football teams to play for Eastern Conference titles

Oct. 29—Four Berks football teams will play for Eastern Conference titles on Friday.

In the Class 3A championship game, Berks Catholic (4-6) will play at Hamburg (6-4) at 7 p.m.

In the Class 4A championship game, Fleetwood (5-5) will play at Shamokin (5-5) at 7 p.m.

In the Class 5A/6A championship game, Gov. Mifflin (5-5) will host Pleasant Valley (5-5) at 7 p.m.