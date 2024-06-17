Four Barcelona stars who could finally be unlocked under Flick

The arrival of Hansi Flick at FC Barcelona will mean a lot of different changes. A tactical change is already expected from the Barça that played under the guidance of Xavi Hernandez. To facilitate such changes, however, the new Barcelona coach will need the right profiles.

Fortunately for both Flick and Barcelona, complimentary profiles for his model and system already exist within the club. While some players aspire to be good options for the German coach to use, such as Ferran Torres, others are seen as players who could improve a lot under the new model.

As highlighted by SPORT, FC Barcelona has several players who could benefit from Flick’s arrival. Due to their profiles and even former experience with the coach, there exists a multitude of reasons behind why there are four special players at FC Barcelona who could thrive the most under the German coach.

1: Frenkie De Jong

The Dutch midfielder arguably showcased his best versions in Ajax and the Netherlands team as part of a double pivot. Thus far, he has been kept from having such a system at Barcelona but fortunately for him, that is exactly the system that Hansi Flick is most comfortable with.

For De Jong, the presence of a new defensive midfielder next to him could unlock a new version of the Dutch midfielder.

Previously, as part of Xavi’s Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski had his complaints. The Polish striker believed that the usage of four midfielders limited the attacking potency of the team and he would have preferred to much rather play with out-and-out wingers to create more attacking opportunities.

He may just be in luck with Flick’s appointment as the German coach will likely emphasize on attacking football, and the Pole’s former experience with Flick is nothing short of record-breaking.

3: Fermin Lopez

A dynamic and vertical profile, the young Spanish midfielder may be quite comfortable in Flick’s 4-2-3-1 system. His qualities and traits liken him best as an attacking midfielder, and that position may be available under Flick and will require a profile that offers a lot of vertical danger, something that Fermin Lopez excels in.

Arguably the player who could benefit the most from Flick’s system at FC Barcelona, Alejandro Balde struggled with Xavi’s latest tactical tweaks.

By having Balde be deployed high up the field, the Spanish defender was made to lose the effectiveness of his electric pace, something that greatly downplayed his strengths.

With Flick, however, Balde may hope to unlock his best version just as the German coach did with Canadian fullback Alphonso Davies.