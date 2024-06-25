Four Barcelona players facing tough decisions on Olympic Games with Spain

Barcelona will be hoping to start off next season in the right fashion with new manager Hansi Flick, and have outlined fitness as one of the key areas of improvement for the coming year. However the Paris 2024 Olympics are threatening to impact both.

It has been discussed that Lamine Yamal will not be going to the Olympics with Spain after Euro 2024, while Pau Cubarsi dropped out of the Spain preliminary squad with the understanding being that he would be included for the Olympics.

Several more Barcelona players could be called up for Paris though. Fermin Lopez, who is played a cameo role for Spain at Euro 2024, has declared he would be happy to go to Paris, while MD now say that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) are also trying to persuade Ferran Torres to do the double.

The forward would have to sacrifice preseason at Barcelona though, and it would hurt his chances of resting properly and then persuading Hansi Flick he deserves a spot in the team. He is edging away from going to Olympics, given he is playing a role for La Roja at Euro 2024 too.

Nico Williams is likely to leave out the Olympics, while Alex Baena and Lopez are more likely to go. Diario AS say that under-21 manager Santi Denia could give Alejandro Balde a decision to make too by calling him up for Paris. Balde is coming off the back of an injury, and is yet to fully recover, but should be available by the 26th of July, when the Olympics kick off. Ansu Fati is recovered from his injuries at Brighton, but he could also be called up by Denia. Barcelona are not keen for Balde to go off on Spain duty immediately after a long-term absence.

The Olympics start on the 26th of July and run until the 11th of August for the sides that get to the final. Barcelona’s preseason is due to begin on the 10th of July and their league campaign will kick off a week after the Olympics final, meaning any players that do go will miss all of their preseason under Flick.