Four banned after Big 12 college basketball brawl

Four players have been suspended after Tuesday's heated Big 12 college basketball clash between rivals Kansas and Kansas State ended in a melee.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa was hit with a 12-game ban, the heaviest sanction, after he raised a chair over his head amid the brawl.

De Sousa blocked DaJuan Gordon's layup attempt and stood over the guard at the end of the Jayhawks' 81-60 victory, sparking wild scenes as both benches became involved.

Gordon was given a three-game suspension, while fellow Kansas State player James Love will miss eight games.

De Sousa's Jayhawks team-mate David McCormack was banned for two games.

Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said: "This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening's events.

"I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter."

De Sousa, 21, apologised for his "highly unacceptable behaviour" in a lengthy Twitter statement.

"I am truly embarrassed by my actions and have let everyone down who has supported me on my basketball journey," he wrote.

"There is no amount of regret that I can express that will correct this mistake."