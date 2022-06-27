  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Four Auburn Tigers make 76th annual preseason All-SEC team

JD McCarthy
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Derick Hall
    American football player

The 76th Annual AL.com/Birmingham News All-SEC Team has been announced, as voted on by the conference’s 14 football information directors.

Four Auburn Tigers were named to the team, with two making the first team and two the second.

Tank Bigsby was selected as the first-team running back. The junior rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He is expected to be the engine that powers Auburn’s offense in the 2022 season.

Derick Hall is the Tiger’s other first-teamer, named to the defensive line. Hall led Auburn with 12.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks last season. He and Eku Leota give Auburn a nice pass-rushing combo coming off the edge.

Colby Wooden was selected to the second team defense after making 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks last season. The final Tiger to make the list is punter Oscar Chapman, who made the second team.

Alabama led the way with 11 total selections and five first-teamers. The group is headlined by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young on offense and outside linebacker Will Anderson on defense.

Anderson, the only unanimous selection, led the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) as a sophomore last year.

2022 preseason All-SEC team

As selected by the league’s 14 football information directors

First-team offense

Position

Player, School

Ht.

Wt.

Class

Quarterback

Bryce Young, Alabama

6-0

194

Jr.

Running back

Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

5-11

224

Sr.

Running back

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

6-0

213

Jr.

Wide receiver

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

6-0

205

Jr.

Wide receiver

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

6-3

315

Sr.

Tight end

Brock Bowers, Georgia

6-4

230

So.

Tackle

Broderick Jones, Georgia

6-4

315

So.

Tackle

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

6-5

315

Sr.

Guard

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

6-4

320

Jr.

Guard

Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

6-3

307

Sr.

Center

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

6-4

318

Sr.

First-team defense

Defensive line

Jalen Carter, Georgia

6-3

310

Jr.

Defensive line

Derick Hall, Auburn

6-3

256

Sr.

Defensive line

Byron Young, Alabama

6-3

292

Sr.

Defensive line

Maason Smith, LSU

6-5

298

So.

Linebacker

Will Anderson, Alabama

6-4

232

Jr.

Linebacker

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

6-2

232

Sr.

Linebacker

Nolan Smith, Georgia

6-3

235

Sr.

Cornerback

Cam Smith, South Carolina

6-0

185

Jr.

Cornerback

Eli Ricks, Alabama

6-2

190

Jr.

Safety

Jordan Battle, Alabama

6-1

206

Sr.

Safety

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

6-3

200

Jr.

First-team specialists

Kicker

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

5-11

257

Jr.

Punter

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

6-3

230

Jr.

Return specialist

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

5-10

190

Sr.

Second-team offense

Position

Player, School

Ht.

Wt.

Class

Quarterback

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

6-4

218

Sr.

Running back

Jahymr Gibbs, Alabama

5-11

200

Jr.

Running back

Zach Evans, Ole Miss

6-0

215

Jr.

Wide receiver

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

6-0

200

Jr.

Wide receiver

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

6-2

225

Sr.

Tight end

Michael Trigg, Ole Miss

6-3

240

So.

Tackle

Javon Foster, Missouri

6-5

320

Sr.

Tackle

Jeremy James, Ole Miss

6-5

305

Jr.

Guard

Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

6-3

300

Sr.

Guard

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

6-5

334

Jr.

Center

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

6-4

310

So.

Second-team defense

Defensive line

Byron Young, Tennessee

6-3

245

Sr.

Defensive line

Colby Wooden, Auburn

6-5

284

Jr.

Defensive line

Gervon Dexter, Florida

6-6

313

So.

Defensive line

Jaquelin Roy, LSU

6-3

315

Jr.

Linebacker

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

6-2

228

Sr.

Linebacker

Dallas Turner, Alabama

6-4

240

So.

Linebacker

Brenton Cox, Florida

6-4

253

Jr.

Cornerback

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

6-2

205

So.

Cornerback

Malachi Moore, Alabama

6-0

190

Jr.

Safety

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

5-10

199

Jr.

Safety

Chris Smith, Georgia

5-11

190

Sr.

Second-team specialists

Kicker

Cam Little, Arkansas

6-2

176

So.

Punter

Oscar Chapman, Auburn

6-3

202

Jr.

Return specialist

Lideatrick Griffin, Miss. State

5-10

180

Jr.

List

Ranking the top ten non-conference games in the SEC for 2022-2023 season

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Recommended Stories