Four Auburn Tigers make 76th annual preseason All-SEC team

The 76th Annual AL.com/Birmingham News All-SEC Team has been announced, as voted on by the conference’s 14 football information directors.

Four Auburn Tigers were named to the team, with two making the first team and two the second.

Tank Bigsby was selected as the first-team running back. The junior rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He is expected to be the engine that powers Auburn’s offense in the 2022 season.

Derick Hall is the Tiger’s other first-teamer, named to the defensive line. Hall led Auburn with 12.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks last season. He and Eku Leota give Auburn a nice pass-rushing combo coming off the edge.

Colby Wooden was selected to the second team defense after making 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks last season. The final Tiger to make the list is punter Oscar Chapman, who made the second team.

Alabama led the way with 11 total selections and five first-teamers. The group is headlined by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young on offense and outside linebacker Will Anderson on defense.

Anderson, the only unanimous selection, led the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) as a sophomore last year.

2022 preseason All-SEC team

As selected by the league’s 14 football information directors

First-team offense Position Player, School Ht. Wt. Class Quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama 6-0 194 Jr. Running back Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky 5-11 224 Sr. Running back Tank Bigsby, Auburn 6-0 213 Jr. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, LSU 6-0 205 Jr. Wide receiver Cedric Tillman, Tennessee 6-3 315 Sr. Tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia 6-4 230 So. Tackle Broderick Jones, Georgia 6-4 315 So. Tackle Nick Broeker, Ole Miss 6-5 315 Sr. Guard Layden Robinson, Texas A&M 6-4 320 Jr. Guard Emil Ekiyor, Alabama 6-3 307 Sr. Center Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas 6-4 318 Sr.

First-team defense Defensive line Jalen Carter, Georgia 6-3 310 Jr. Defensive line Derick Hall, Auburn 6-3 256 Sr. Defensive line Byron Young, Alabama 6-3 292 Sr. Defensive line Maason Smith, LSU 6-5 298 So. Linebacker Will Anderson, Alabama 6-4 232 Jr. Linebacker Bumper Pool, Arkansas 6-2 232 Sr. Linebacker Nolan Smith, Georgia 6-3 235 Sr. Cornerback Cam Smith, South Carolina 6-0 185 Jr. Cornerback Eli Ricks, Alabama 6-2 190 Jr. Safety Jordan Battle, Alabama 6-1 206 Sr. Safety Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M 6-3 200 Jr.

First-team specialists Kicker Harrison Mevis, Missouri 5-11 257 Jr. Punter Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M 6-3 230 Jr. Return specialist Ainias Smith, Texas A&M 5-10 190 Sr.

Second-team offense Position Player, School Ht. Wt. Class Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee 6-4 218 Sr. Running back Jahymr Gibbs, Alabama 5-11 200 Jr. Running back Zach Evans, Ole Miss 6-0 215 Jr. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Alabama 6-0 200 Jr. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss 6-2 225 Sr. Tight end Michael Trigg, Ole Miss 6-3 240 So. Tackle Javon Foster, Missouri 6-5 320 Sr. Tackle Jeremy James, Ole Miss 6-5 305 Jr. Guard Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky 6-3 300 Sr. Guard O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida 6-5 334 Jr. Center Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia 6-4 310 So.

Second-team defense Defensive line Byron Young, Tennessee 6-3 245 Sr. Defensive line Colby Wooden, Auburn 6-5 284 Jr. Defensive line Gervon Dexter, Florida 6-6 313 So. Defensive line Jaquelin Roy, LSU 6-3 315 Jr. Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama 6-2 228 Sr. Linebacker Dallas Turner, Alabama 6-4 240 So. Linebacker Brenton Cox, Florida 6-4 253 Jr. Cornerback Kelee Ringo, Georgia 6-2 205 So. Cornerback Malachi Moore, Alabama 6-0 190 Jr. Safety Jalen Catalon, Arkansas 5-10 199 Jr. Safety Chris Smith, Georgia 5-11 190 Sr.

Second-team specialists Kicker Cam Little, Arkansas 6-2 176 So. Punter Oscar Chapman, Auburn 6-3 202 Jr. Return specialist Lideatrick Griffin, Miss. State 5-10 180 Jr.

List

Ranking the top ten non-conference games in the SEC for 2022-2023 season

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!