Four Auburn Tigers make 76th annual preseason All-SEC team
- Derick HallAmerican football player
The 76th Annual AL.com/Birmingham News All-SEC Team has been announced, as voted on by the conference’s 14 football information directors.
Four Auburn Tigers were named to the team, with two making the first team and two the second.
Tank Bigsby was selected as the first-team running back. The junior rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He is expected to be the engine that powers Auburn’s offense in the 2022 season.
Derick Hall is the Tiger’s other first-teamer, named to the defensive line. Hall led Auburn with 12.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks last season. He and Eku Leota give Auburn a nice pass-rushing combo coming off the edge.
Colby Wooden was selected to the second team defense after making 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks last season. The final Tiger to make the list is punter Oscar Chapman, who made the second team.
Alabama led the way with 11 total selections and five first-teamers. The group is headlined by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young on offense and outside linebacker Will Anderson on defense.
Anderson, the only unanimous selection, led the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (34.5) as a sophomore last year.
2022 preseason All-SEC team
As selected by the league’s 14 football information directors
First-team offense
Position
Player, School
Ht.
Wt.
Class
Quarterback
Bryce Young, Alabama
6-0
194
Jr.
Running back
Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
5-11
224
Sr.
Running back
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
6-0
213
Jr.
Wide receiver
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
6-0
205
Jr.
Wide receiver
Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
6-3
315
Sr.
Tight end
Brock Bowers, Georgia
6-4
230
So.
Tackle
Broderick Jones, Georgia
6-4
315
So.
Tackle
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
6-5
315
Sr.
Guard
Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
6-4
320
Jr.
Guard
Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
6-3
307
Sr.
Center
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
6-4
318
Sr.
First-team defense
Defensive line
Jalen Carter, Georgia
6-3
310
Jr.
Defensive line
Derick Hall, Auburn
6-3
256
Sr.
Defensive line
Byron Young, Alabama
6-3
292
Sr.
Defensive line
Maason Smith, LSU
6-5
298
So.
Linebacker
Will Anderson, Alabama
6-4
232
Jr.
Linebacker
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
6-2
232
Sr.
Linebacker
Nolan Smith, Georgia
6-3
235
Sr.
Cornerback
Cam Smith, South Carolina
6-0
185
Jr.
Cornerback
Eli Ricks, Alabama
6-2
190
Jr.
Safety
Jordan Battle, Alabama
6-1
206
Sr.
Safety
Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
6-3
200
Jr.
First-team specialists
Kicker
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
5-11
257
Jr.
Punter
Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
6-3
230
Jr.
Return specialist
Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
5-10
190
Sr.
Second-team offense
Position
Player, School
Ht.
Wt.
Class
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
6-4
218
Sr.
Running back
Jahymr Gibbs, Alabama
5-11
200
Jr.
Running back
Zach Evans, Ole Miss
6-0
215
Jr.
Wide receiver
Jermaine Burton, Alabama
6-0
200
Jr.
Wide receiver
Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
6-2
225
Sr.
Tight end
Michael Trigg, Ole Miss
6-3
240
So.
Tackle
Javon Foster, Missouri
6-5
320
Sr.
Tackle
Jeremy James, Ole Miss
6-5
305
Jr.
Guard
Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
6-3
300
Sr.
Guard
O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
6-5
334
Jr.
Center
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
6-4
310
So.
Second-team defense
Defensive line
Byron Young, Tennessee
6-3
245
Sr.
Defensive line
Colby Wooden, Auburn
6-5
284
Jr.
Defensive line
Gervon Dexter, Florida
6-6
313
So.
Defensive line
Jaquelin Roy, LSU
6-3
315
Jr.
Linebacker
Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
6-2
228
Sr.
Linebacker
Dallas Turner, Alabama
6-4
240
So.
Linebacker
Brenton Cox, Florida
6-4
253
Jr.
Cornerback
Kelee Ringo, Georgia
6-2
205
So.
Cornerback
Malachi Moore, Alabama
6-0
190
Jr.
Safety
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
5-10
199
Jr.
Safety
Chris Smith, Georgia
5-11
190
Sr.
Second-team specialists
Kicker
Cam Little, Arkansas
6-2
176
So.
Punter
Oscar Chapman, Auburn
6-3
202
Jr.
Return specialist
Lideatrick Griffin, Miss. State
5-10
180
Jr.
