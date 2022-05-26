Four Auburn games among the best college football games of the 2022 season

Auburn fans are used to watching the Tigers play in some of the best games of the college football season and that should once again be true in the 2022 season.

The Tigers routinely have one of the toughest schedules in all of college football and are seemingly matched up with a ranked opponent every week. This should make it no surprise that when Brandon Marcello of 247Sports ranked the 100 best college football games of 2022, Auburn made the list on multiple occasions.

The good news for Auburn fans is that while two of the games are on the road, two more are in Jordan-Hare Stadium, giving fans a chance to watch a great game and attempt to will Auburn to victory.

No. 82: Auburn at Georgia

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

When: Oct. 8

Auburn will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak against the defending champions.

No. 73: LSU at Auburn

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

When: Oct. 1

Auburn will look to defend their home turf after beating LSU in Death Valley last year.

No. 43: Penn State at Auburn

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

When: Sept. 17

Auburn is looking to avenge their loss in Happy Valley last season.

No. 14: Auburn at Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

When: Nov. 26

Auburn will be looking to win in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2010.

