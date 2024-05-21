Four athletes, two relays earn top seeds for states

May 20—Numerous Valley athletes figure to don medals during the PIAA Track & Field championships at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium this weekend if the seeds are any indication.

Four athletes, two boys and two girls, earned top seeds in Class 2A. Danville's Bronson Krainak (javelin) and East Juniata's Josef Book (300-meter intermediate hurdles) grabbed top seeds for the boys. The two returning girls state champions — Southern Columbia's Katie Moncavage and Midd-West's Camryn Pyle — are the top seeds in the 1,600 meters and 300 intermediate hurdles, respectively.

The two 4x800 relays that won gold at the District 4 meet, the Midd-West boys and Warrior Run girls, will also go into Shippensburg as No. 1 seeds.

Krainak, who's planning to throw at Wichita State next year, earned the top seed after winning district gold with a throw of 215 feet, 8 inches. Krainak's closest competition is Central Columbia's Lincoln Huber, who's seeded second at 202-4. Krainak and Huber are the only throwers with seed distances beyond 200 feet.

Krainak's teammate, Gavin Holcombe, is the second seed in the pole vault. Holcombe and top seed Reed Yost (Seneca) are both seeded at 14-6.

On the track, Dane Spahr clocks in at eighth and 11th in 3,200 and 1,600 meters, respectively.

Book is seeking to end his senior season with two state golds after taking eighth in the 300 intermediates at Shippensburg last season. In addition to his top seed in the 300, Book is second in the 110 high hurdles.

Midd-West's 4x800 relay, which consists of Anden Aitkins, Ben Hummel, Connor Stoltzfus and Wyatt Nelson, is seeking to improve upon last year's eight-place showing at states. The Mustangs' time of 7:49.17 at districts put them as the top seed by far — No. 2 seed Quaker Valley has a time of 8:01.66.

Nelson, Aitkins and Hummel are also in the top eight in the 800.

After helping Mount Carmel to the Class 2A title, Xavier Diaz is ranked in the top five in four events. Individually, Diaz is the second seed in the 200 (21.89) and fifth in the 100 (10.92). Diaz will also run in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays after both won first at districts. The 4x100 is ranked second while the 4x400 is seeded fifth.

In Class 3A, Shikellamy's Jayden Packer is the fifth seed in the pole vault at 15 feet. Packer finished tied for sixth last season.

Selinsgrove's Colin Melhorn is the ninth seed in the shot put at 54-11. Melhorn is also seeded 22nd in the discus at 153-7.

On the girls' side, Moncavage is seeking her third consecutive state title in the 800, but her seed of 2:15.94 put her in second. Trinity Christian's Eilidh Edgar is the only runner ahead of Moncavage — Edgar's time is 2:14.76. In the 1,600, Moncavage's time of 5:03.75 earned the top seed.

Warrior Run's Claire Dufrene is Moncavage's top competition in the 1,600 after they went 1-2 at districts. Dufrene's time of 5:06.03 gave her the second seed at states.

Dufrene will also run in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The Defenders' 4x800 team is seeded at 9:27.93, about 10 seconds ahead of No. 2 Notre Dame-Green Pond. Warrior Run's 4x400 squad is ranked fourth.

Natalie Hall and Raygan Lust will run in both of the Defenders' relays, as well. Lust is also seeking to add an individual medal in the 400, where she's seeded fourth.

Aurora Cieslukowski is another Warrior Run athlete seeking to leave Shippensburg with a medal. The U.S. Naval Academy recruit is the third seed in the pole vault at 12 feet.

Pyle looks to defend her state title in the 300 intermediates with a seed of 44.50 seconds. Pyle is the ninth seed in the 100-meter hurdles.

Milton's Mackenzie Lopez will run with Pyle in the 300, as she's seeded fifth. Lopez, who will throw at the University of Dayton next season, is ranked second in the javelin at 134 feet. Derry's Sophia Mazzoni is only thrower ahead of Lopez at 159 feet.

Another thrower, Mount Carmel's Liv Kopitsky, will look to medal in two events. Kopitsky is ranked eighth and ninth in the shot put and discus, respectively.

Selinsgrove's Carly Aument is seeking to add a couple of state medals to her resume — she's ranked sixth in the 100 (12.07) and seventh in the 200 (24.66). Aument's teammate, Shakiya Stapleton, is seeded seventh in the shot put at 38-1.

Shikellamy's 4x100 quartet, which consists of Jilly Deivert, Lily Persing, Emma Koontz and Elli Ronk, is seeded seventh at 48.51. Ronk, a senior, is seeking to end her high school career with a medal in the 400, where she's ranked 57.32. Deivert will also try to make it out of the preliminaries in the 100, where she's seeded 11th at 12.27.

After winning the javelin title for the second consecutive year, Lewisburg sophomore Teagan Osunde will go for her state medal in the event. Osunde is seeded fifth at 136.