Four athletes are honored during the tennis programs senior shoutout

Mar. 26—MOULTRIE — As the regular season begins to wrap up, the senior athletes on the Packers and Lady Packers varsity tennis teams were honored for their contributes to the team.

The 2024 season had a total of four seniors: two for the Lady Packers and two for the Packers.

Introducing the seniors for the Lady Packers was head coach Amber Day.

Candace Moses was escorted by her parents, Stephanie and Micheal Moses.

"Having played for six years, Candace is most proud of becoming a more aggressive player," said Day. "She would like to encourage anyone who wants to play a double position to really work for that spot and earn it because it's worth it."

Moses will be continuing her education at Middle Georgia State University in Macon to pursue a career in film production.

Also graduating at the end of this school year for the Lady Packers is Carolyne Turner, who has also played the sport of tennis for six years.

"When asked what her favorite memory on the team was, Carolyne's response was the match against Carrolton where we had been counted out," said Day. "She also wanted to let future members of the tennis team to know to wait until you're behind the wall to starting walking [during the running portion of practice]."

Having received a livestock judging scholarship, Turner will be attending Blinn College in Brenham, Texas.

Turner was escorted by her parents, Richie and Becca Turner.

Mell Wier, head coach for the Packers, introduced the two senior on his squad this year.

Neither of his seniors was escorted as both sets of parents were out of town.

Daniel Basilio, who has played on the tennis team all four years of high school, will be attending Valdosta State University to continue his education in business studies.

"Both of my seniors this year are true treasures," said Wier. "I have asked for a wide variety of things from both of them, and there is never any hesitation or questions. Their attitude and effort exceeds all expectations."

Also attending VSU will be the other Packer senior, Jared Rodriguez, who is seeking a career in criminal justice.

"When I asked each of them what their favorite memory was, they both individually came up with the same answer," said Wier. "Eating at Buffalo Wild Wings during the trip to Brunswick."

During that particular meal an athlete who shall remain nameless ordered the hottest wings on the menu.

"He was crying for about 20 minutes," said Wier. "And then Daniel is just eating those same wings like they are nothing."

All four of these athletes have been instrumental to the Colquitt County tennis program and will be missed as they move on to the next stage in their lives.