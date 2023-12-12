Four Arsenal youngsters Mikel Arteta is ready to hand a chance to

Lino Sousa (left to right), Ethan Nwaneri and Reuell Walters en route to Arsenal’s match with PSV Eindhoven - Getty Images/David Price

With Arsenal already guaranteed a place in the Champions League knockout stages, Tuesday’s meeting with PSV Eindhoven provides Mikel Arteta with an opportunity to take a closer look at some of the talented youngsters who are pushing for a place in the senior side.‌

Academy stars Ethan Nwaneri, Reuell Walters and Lino Sousa have all been included in the travelling squad this week, while another exciting teenager – Myles Lewis-Skelly – was among the substitutes in the recent victory over Lens.‌

“Three big prospects,” said Arteta of the travelling trio. “They deserve to be here. We want to start to give them some experience because they have the talent to hopefully be very close to us. We will try to give them the opportunity if we can, at the right moment.”

Ethan Nwaneri

‌The youngest player in Premier League history, Nwaneri is continuing to impress for Arsenal’s youth teams after making his senior debut last September. Nwaneri was only 15 years and 181 days old when he came off the bench at Brentford last season, and he has since committed his future to Arsenal amid serious interest from other Premier League giants.‌

Now 16, the attacking midfielder will become Arsenal’s youngest ever player in European competitions if he features against PSV, beating the record previously held by Jack Wilshere. Nwaneri should certainly feel confident after his exploits this weekend – he scored five goals in an FA Youth Cup match against Crewe Alexandra.‌

The England youth international is regarded by Arsenal coaches as a player who thrives in the pockets of space between the lines, and his creativity is regularly on show in academy matches. An indication of Nwaneri’s talent is that he made his debut for Arsenal Under-18s when he was only 14.‌

“Something unique that he has got, that I really liked from the beginning, is his ability to take the ball in tight areas, to escape, a little bit like Jack Wilshere used to do,” said Arteta. “The personality he has – he trains with us like he trains with the under-18s and under-16s. And I love that in a player.‌

“He has got that thing between his teeth. He wants to show every single day how good he is and impress people. When you have someone like that you have to give him hope.”‌

On Nwaneri’s Premier League debut last season, Arteta added: “It was a really important moment for us because we really wanted to keep him. I think it was a strong sign for him, that this was his place to keep developing.”‌

Reuell Walters‌

Walters, a versatile defender, has been working with the first-team for some time now. The 18-year-old was the only academy player to be included on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States in 2022 and he regularly trains with Arteta’s first-team squad.‌

Reuell Walters‌ started out at Tottenham Hotspur, and almost joined Manchester United before setting at Arsenal - Getty Images/David Price

Walters, whose mother Aisha is a former British gymnastics champion, was previously on the books at Tottenham Hotspur. He stopped enjoying his time there, though, and chose to walk away despite Spurs making it clear that they viewed him as a player of real promise.‌

He was then close to joining Manchester United, before the Premier League blocked the deal as United already had too many players on their books. Walters ended up signing for Arsenal in October 2020, before committing to a professional deal in February 2022. Talks are currently ongoing over a new contract.‌

Earlier this season, Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko described Walters as the academy player who has impressed him the most at the club.‌

Away from football, Walters has earned thousands of pounds through a “map” he designed on the popular Fortnite video game.‌

Lino Sousa‌

Sousa, 18, joined Arsenal from West Bromwich Albion in December 2021. He was one of the stars of last season’s run to the FA Youth Cup final and is a regular for England at youth level, although he is also eligible to play for Portugal.‌

Portugal-born Lino Sousa‌ has played for England Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-19s - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Sousa was born in Lisbon, where he showed promise as a futsal player before moving with his family to Wolverhampton at the age of eight. In England, his uncle saw him kicking a can as they walked down the street and helped him to find a team. Before long, he had been scouted by West Brom.‌

The left-back first played for West Brom’s Under-23 side when he was only 16 years old, having played for the under-18s when he was 15.‌

Sousa has been on the bench in the Premier League and was also involved in last year’s mid-season break in Dubai with the first team. He has played for England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 level.‌

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly has not travelled with the squad this time, but the expectation at the club is that his moment will soon come. The midfielder, who signed his first professional contract in October 2023, is rated alongside Nwaneri as perhaps the most exciting young player in the club’s academy.

Lewis-Skelly started three of England’s four matches at the Under-17 World Cup and has been described by Wilshere, the under-18 coach, as being able to do “things you can’t coach”.

A measure of the 17-year-old’s talent is that he first represented England’s Under-17 side when he was only 15. He has occasionally played as a left-back in the youth ranks but is at his best when operating as an all-action midfielder.

