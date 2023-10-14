Four Arkansas football starters, including Rocket Sanders, out versus Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Earlier this week, Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman said Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders was finally nearing full health after suffering a knee injury in the season opener, but the star running back's recovery process hit a road block.

According to the Arkansas radio broadcast, Sanders did not travel with the Razorbacks Saturday to face No. 11 Alabama.

Sanders' junior season remains stuck in neutral. After running for 1,443 yards last season, Sanders still hasn't eclipsed the 100-yard mark in 2023. He has only played in three games, suiting up against Texas A&M and Ole Miss in addition to Western Carolina.

Sanders is one of four Arkansas starters who will not play against Alabama due to injury. Defensive tackle Cameron Ball, linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and cornerback Jaylon Braxton all missed out.

Dwight McGlothern and Alfahiym Walcott, who were questionable at the beginning of the week, did dress and play against the Crimson Tide Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football's Rocket Sanders out for clash with Alabama