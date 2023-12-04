Four from area named to the IFCA All-State team

The Indiana Football Coaches Association released their 2023 All-State football team recently.

The Tribune had four area players honored — three from NorthWood's Class 4A state runnerup team.

Leading the list for the Panthers is wide receiver and George commit, senior NiTareon Tuggle, along with his quarterback, senior Owen Roeder. On defense, senior back Jo'Ziah Edmond was also honored for the Panthers. Completing the area list is Elkhart defensive lineman Mariyon Dye, a junior.

IFCA Academic All-Stars: Seth Russell (NorthWood), Caleb Burkholder (Fairfield)

