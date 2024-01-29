Advertisement

Four area Class A and B boys basketball also hold their ground this week

Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Five area teams held their ground this week in the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball polls.

Sisseton (12-0) continues to hold down the No. 1 spot in Class A girls.

Area boys' teams in the ratings are Hamlin (11-2), No. 2 in Class A; Sioux Valley (13-0), No. 3 in Class A; Castlewood (13-1), No. 3 in Class B; and De Smet (10-3), No. 4 in Class B.

Leola-Frederick's boys (Class B, 13-1) also received votes along with three area girls basketball teams: Florence-Henry (12-2 in Class A), Aberdeen Roncalli (10-2 in Class A) and Arlington (12-2 in Class B).

Arlington's Jaelyn Huntimer tries to get off a shot against Florence-Henry's Haley Hlavacek during their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 in Arlington. Arlington won 51-44.

High School Basketball

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 29 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS AA BOYS

1. Mitchell (15) 10-1 87 1

2. Harrisburg (3) 9-2 75 3

3. SF Washington 9-3 46 5

4. SF Roosevelt 8-3 40 2

5. O’Gorman 7-5 16 4

Receiving votes: RC Stevens 3, Brandon Valley 2, SF Jefferson 1.

CLASS A BOYS

1. SF Christian (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Hamlin 11-3 62 2

3. Sioux Valley 13-0 60 3

4. Pine Ridge 10-1 30 5

5. Dakota Valley 10-2 24 4

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 3, Hot Springs 1.

CLASS B BOYS

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 10-1 85 1

2. White River (2) 14-1 68 2

3. Castlewood (2) 13-1 63 3

4. De Smet 10-3 23 4

5. Wessington Springs 11-1 10 RV

Receiving votes: Leola/Frederick Area (13-1) 8, Canistota 7, Faith 4, Howard 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

CLASS AA GIRLS

1. O’Gorman (17) 12-0 89 1

2. Mitchell (1) 11-0 73 2

3. Harrisburg 7-3 52 3

4. SF Jefferson 11-3 34 4

5. Brandon Valley 7-3 19 5

Receiving votes: Pierre 2, Huron 1.

CLASS A GIRLS

1. Sisseton (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Flandreau 13-0 65 4

3. Red Cloud 13-0 44 5

4. SF Christian 12-1 34 RV

5. Tea Area 10-2 17 4

Receiving votes: Wagner 14, Florence-Henry (12-2) 5, Aberdeen Roncalli (10-2) 1.

CLASS B GIRLS

1. Ethan (14) 13-1 86 1

2. Centerville (4) 11-1 74 2

3. Harding County 12-0 35 5

4. Wall 10-3 33 4

5. Lyman 11-1 25 3

Receiving votes: Arlington (12-2) 14, Faith 1.

