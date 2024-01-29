Four area Class A and B boys basketball also hold their ground this week

Five area teams held their ground this week in the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball polls.

Sisseton (12-0) continues to hold down the No. 1 spot in Class A girls.

More: Here's your chance to vote on one of nine area high school standouts from the past week

Area boys' teams in the ratings are Hamlin (11-2), No. 2 in Class A; Sioux Valley (13-0), No. 3 in Class A; Castlewood (13-1), No. 3 in Class B; and De Smet (10-3), No. 4 in Class B.

Leola-Frederick's boys (Class B, 13-1) also received votes along with three area girls basketball teams: Florence-Henry (12-2 in Class A), Aberdeen Roncalli (10-2 in Class A) and Arlington (12-2 in Class B).

Arlington's Jaelyn Huntimer tries to get off a shot against Florence-Henry's Haley Hlavacek during their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 in Arlington. Arlington won 51-44.

High School Basketball

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 29 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS AA BOYS

1. Mitchell (15) 10-1 87 1

2. Harrisburg (3) 9-2 75 3

3. SF Washington 9-3 46 5

4. SF Roosevelt 8-3 40 2

5. O’Gorman 7-5 16 4

Receiving votes: RC Stevens 3, Brandon Valley 2, SF Jefferson 1.

CLASS A BOYS

1. SF Christian (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Hamlin 11-3 62 2

3. Sioux Valley 13-0 60 3

4. Pine Ridge 10-1 30 5

5. Dakota Valley 10-2 24 4

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 3, Hot Springs 1.

CLASS B BOYS

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 10-1 85 1

2. White River (2) 14-1 68 2

3. Castlewood (2) 13-1 63 3

4. De Smet 10-3 23 4

5. Wessington Springs 11-1 10 RV

Receiving votes: Leola/Frederick Area (13-1) 8, Canistota 7, Faith 4, Howard 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

Last Week's Polls: https://www.thepublicopinion.com/story/sports/2024/01/22/the-latest-south-dakota-prep-media-basketball-polls-have-been-r

CLASS AA GIRLS

1. O’Gorman (17) 12-0 89 1

2. Mitchell (1) 11-0 73 2

3. Harrisburg 7-3 52 3

4. SF Jefferson 11-3 34 4

5. Brandon Valley 7-3 19 5

Receiving votes: Pierre 2, Huron 1.

CLASS A GIRLS

1. Sisseton (18) 12-0 90 1

2. Flandreau 13-0 65 4

3. Red Cloud 13-0 44 5

4. SF Christian 12-1 34 RV

5. Tea Area 10-2 17 4

Receiving votes: Wagner 14, Florence-Henry (12-2) 5, Aberdeen Roncalli (10-2) 1.

CLASS B GIRLS

1. Ethan (14) 13-1 86 1

2. Centerville (4) 11-1 74 2

3. Harding County 12-0 35 5

4. Wall 10-3 33 4

5. Lyman 11-1 25 3

Receiving votes: Arlington (12-2) 14, Faith 1.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball polls for the week of Jan. 29