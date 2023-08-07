Four All-Americans Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

Tight End Brock Bowers (Napa, California/ Napa H.S.), the University of Georgia commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American.

Friday afternoon the 2023 John Mackey Award watch list was released. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Four former All-American Bowl athletes were named to the watch list.

Congratulations to the 4️⃣ All-Americans who were named to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List.



Watch the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 20234, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

