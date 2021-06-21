Four Americans headed to Tokyo as Olympic qualifying wraps after U.S. Open
The men’s Olympic teams were set following the U.S. Open, with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau qualifying for the U.S. team.
This will mark four different American players than the ones who competed in the 2016 Games.
“I'm so excited. Obviously, it's a little consolation to not winning here this week, but I'm going to go and play,” Morikawa said on Sunday. “It's going to be one of the best things of my life. To think back that I was an amateur two years ago, literally two years ago, and to be on this team and to be heading to Tokyo puts a smile on my face. I'm really excited.”
U.S. Men's Olympic rankings finalized for Tokyo
A country was allowed up to four representatives if all were inside the top 15 in the standings. Outside of that, countries were allowed a maximum of two players to fil the field of 60.
The men’s competition will be contested July 29 – Aug. 1 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. There will be three new medalists as the 2016 trio (Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar) failed to qualify this time around.
One of the new players in the field will be Italy’s Guido Migliozzi, who tied for fourth at the U.S. Open.
“I grew up watching the Olympics on TV. To be able to play in an Olympics Games is a dream come true,” he said. “It will be another monster week. A lot of feelings, a lot of vibes, can't wait."
Here is a quick look at some of the top teams for the 72-hole, stroke-play tournament (lists include those who committed to play):
U.S.
Justin Thomas
Collin Morikawa
Bryson DeChambeau
Xander Schauffele
Spain
Jon Rahm
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Great Britain
Tyrrell Hatton
Paul Casey
South Africa
Garrick Higgo
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
South Korea
Sungjae Im
Si Woo Kim
Australia
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman
Japan
Hideki Matsuyama
Rikuya Hoshino
Full list of qualifiers
1. Jon Rahm (ESP)
2. Justin Thomas (USA)
3. Collin Morikawa (USA)
4. Xander Schauffele (USA)
5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
6. Rory McIlroy (IRL)
7. Tyrrell Hatton (GBR)
8. Viktor Hovland (NOR)
9. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)
10. Paul Casey (GBR)
11. Abraham Ancer (MEX)
12. Sungjae Im (KOR)
13. Cameron Smith (AUS)
14. Joaquin Niemann (CHI)
15. Corey Conners (CAN)
16. Victor Perez (FRA)
17. Garrick Higgo (RSA)
18. Shane Lowry (IRL)
19. Marc Leishman (AUS)
20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)
21. Si Woo Kim (KOR)
22. Carlos Ortiz (MEX)
23. Mackenzie Hughes (CAN)
24. Sebastián Muñoz (COL)
25. Guido Migliozzi (ITA)
26. Emiliano Grillo (ARG)
27. Rikuya Hoshino (JPN)
28. Antoine Rozner (FRA)
29. Thomas Detry (BEL)
30. Alex Noren (SWE)
31. Thomas Pieters (BEL)
32. Kalle Samooja (FIN)
33. Matthias Schwab (AUT)
34. Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN)
35. Sami Valimaki (FIN)
36. Jazz Janewattananond (THA)
37. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN)
38. Francesco Molinari (ITA)
39. Henrik Norlander (SWE)
40. Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP)
41. Mito Pereira (CHI)
42. Joachim B Hansen (DEN)
43. Rory Sabbatini (SVK)
44. Sepp Straka (AUT)
45. Joost Luiten (NED)
46. Ryan Fox (NZL)
47. C.T. Pan (TPE)
48. Adrian Meronk (POL)
49. Maximilian Kieffer (GER)
50. Juvic Pagunsan (PHI)
51. Wil Besseling (NED)
52. Ondrej Lieser (CZE)
53. Scott Vincent (ZIM)
54. Gunn Charoenkul (THA)
55. Hurly Long (GER)
56. Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)
57. Rafael Campos (PUR)
58. Gavin Kyle Green (MAS)
59. Carl Yuan (CHN)
60. Kristian K Johannessen (NOR)