Four Alabama players selected in trade-heavy 2023 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is rapidly approaching and multiple former Alabama players are expecting to hear their names called on the first night. Mock drafts help give fans an idea as to where the Crimson Tide stars will begin their professional careers.

In the latest mock draft published by Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire, four former Alabama players are projected to be selected.

It’s worth noting that the mock draft features more trades than a typical mock draft. Some of these hypothetical trades actually impact where a couple of Alabama players land.

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft is set to take place on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Round 1, Pick 2: Bryce Young (QB)

The Team: Houston Texans

Conn’s take: “While we contemplated the Texans potentially trading back, the team needs a quarterback and Bryce Young is ripe for the taking. He is an upgrade over Davis Mills and doesn’t have to be thrust into action immediately.”

Round 1, Pick 6: Will Anderson Jr. (EDGE)

The team: Atlanta Falcons (via the Detroit Lions from the Los Angeles Rams)

Conn’s take: “The Falcons jump up a couple of spots to upgrade the pass rush. Here we have them snagging Will Anderson to rush from the edge. This should give the defense a real boost in the arm.”

Round 1, Pick 13: Brian Branch (DB)

The team: New York Jets

Conn’s take: “The Jets could go in plenty of directions with the No. 13 pick but we project Branch to be the pick this time around. The passing defense was among the top half of the NFL but Branch can be a plus in the run game as well.”

Round 1, Pick 29: Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)

The team: New Orleans Saints (via the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos)

Conn’s take: “The Saints can upgrade the offense with the addition of Jahmyr Gibbs. He can be an elite runner, pass catcher, and return specialist for New Orleans. Especially considering there are legit questions about Alvin Kamara’s future in the Big Easy.”

Notably missing - Emil Ekiyor (OT)

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

The offensive lineman is currently projected to be an early second-round selection and may be able to sneak into the first round without shocking many. Conn doesn’t have Ekiyor in this 31-pick mock draft but had him at No. 43 overall to the New York Jets in his penultimate mock.

