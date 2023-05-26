Four Aggies named to Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-Americans list

Get ready because we are just in the beginning stages of nearly every major sports outlet releasing their preliminary Top 25 rankings and, of course, preseason accolades that, in their most negative sense, may boost the egos of certain players who are then unable to live up to the hype on the field.

For Texas A&M, the 2023 season is filled with enough storylines to fill a novel, starting with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s role in developing former five-star prospect and ascending sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman.

What the Aggies aren’t lacking in the slightest is talent and experience on what has become a loaded roster after recent transfer portal additions have solved several depth issues, while veterans such as wide receiver Ainias Smith and Safety Demani Richardson are returning for their final season in Aggieland, looking to do whatever they can to aid in the program’s substantial rebound after the 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 season has plagued many fans expectations.

Due to their importance and expected impact next season, Athlon Sports named Smith and Richardson to their Preseason All-American list, including electric sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart and Punter Nik Constantinou. Here is the complete list per their team designation:

Senior Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Ainias Smith, Third-Team Specialist

Senior Safety Demani Richardson, Third-Team Defense

Sophomore Wide Receiver Evan Stewart, Fourth-Team Offense

Senior Punter Nik Constantinou, Fourth-Team Specialist

For Texas A&M to achieve their lofty goals in 2023, all four young men listed will need to take a big step forward in their play on the field (excluding Smith’s season-ending injury in 2022), but with all the failure experience last season, the only way to go is up, am I right?

