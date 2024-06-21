Four Additional Athletes Named to 2024 Paris Olympic Team







Four additional women were named to the 2024 Paris Olympic Team on night six of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials—Swimming presented by Lilly. Emma Weyant (Sarasota, Fla./Gator Swim Club) earned a spot in the 400-meter individual medley, Emma Weber (Boulder, Colo./University of Virginia) in the 100m breaststroke, Katherine Berkoff (Missoula, Mont./NC State) in the 100m backstroke, and Alex Shackell (Carmel, Ind./Carmel Swim Club) in the 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay.

Throughout the evening, Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), Lilly King (Evansville, Ind./Indiana Swim Club), Ryan Murphy (Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif./California Aquatics), and Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics) qualified for additional events in Paris.

USA Swimming has named 31 pool and open water athletes to the team through six nights of competition. View all athletes here. Please visit the Trials Media Hub for more information - including transcripts of nightly press conferences.

Women’s 200m Butterfly– FINAL

1 – Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics), 2:05.70

2 – Alex Shackell (Carmel, Ind./Carmel Swim Club), 2:06.69

3 – Lindsay Looney (Denison, Texas/Longhorn Aquatics), 2:07.03

Men’s 200m Backstroke– FINAL

1 – Ryan Murphy (Ponte Vedra Beach, Calif./California Aquatics), 1:54.33

2 – Keaton Jones (Gilbert, Ariz./Swim Neptune), 1:54.61

3 – Jack Aikins (Atlanta, Ga./Swim Atlanta), 1:54.78

Men’s 50m Freestyle– Semifinal

1 – Chris Guiliano (Douglassville, Pa./University of Notre Dame), 21.59

2 – Caeleb Dressel (Green Cove Springs, Fla./Gator Swim Club), 21.61

3 – Jack Alexy (Mendham, N.J./California Aquatics), 21.66

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – FINAL

1 – Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y./ New York Athletic Club), 2:19.46

2 – Lilly King (Evansville, Ind./Indiana Swim Club), 2:21.93

3 – Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn./Cavalier Aquatics), 2:22.38

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal

1 – Regan Smith (Lakeville, Minn./Longhorn Aquatics), 2:06.41

2 – Phoebe Bacon (Chevy Chase, Md./Wisconsin Aquatics), 2:07.23

3 – Claire Curzan (Cary, N.C./University of Virginia), 2:07.47

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal

1 – Chase Kalisz (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mason Manta Rays), 1:56.83

2 – Shaine Casas (McAllen, Texas/Longhorn Aquatics), 1:57.87

3 – Kieran Smith (Ridgefield, Conn./Ridgefield Aquatic Club), 1:57.94

Competition continues through Sunday, June 23, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tomorrow’s finals feature the men’s 50m freestyle final, women’s 200m backstroke final, men’s 200m individual medley final, men’s 200m butterfly semifinal, and women’s 200m individual medley semifinal. Prelims will begin at 11 a.m. ET, while finals start at 8 p.m. ET. Meet information and the complete competition schedule can be found here.

Click here to see the full broadcast schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly. Live streams of all prelims sessions are available on the USA Swimming Network. Live results will be posted to @USASwimmingNews on X.





