Four ACC teams in the Carolinas finish in top 15 of final AP poll

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Following a strong showing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, four Atlantic Coast Conference teams finished in the top 15 of the final Associated Press Top 25 of the season.

Three ACC teams are ranked in the top 10, led by UNC finishing seventh after posting a 29-8 record. Duke is ninth (27-9) after reaching the Elite Eight, followed by the team that eliminated them from the Big Dance, N.C. State (26-25).

John Calipari departs Kentucky after 15 years, saying the program ‘needs to hear another voice’

Coming off a run to the Elite Eight, Clemson (24-12) finished ranked 14th. Both the Tigers and Wolfpack were unranked entering the tournament; N.C. State won nine straight games before falling in the Final Four.

The ACC was perceived to have a down year, but all four of the league teams that reached the Round of 64 won at least two games in the tournament. Virginia lost in the First Four.

Entering the NCAA Tournament, UNC was ranked fifth and was awarded a 1-seed over No. 4 Iowa State and No. 6 Tennessee.

UConn (37-3) finished atop the poll following its run to the first back-to-back national championship in 17 years. UConn ultimately spent eight weeks at No. 1 this season, while its lowest ranking was sixth in the preseason poll.

Purdue (34-5) was next at No. 2 as they rebounded from losing in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, when as a 1-seed they fell to a 16. The Boilermakers spent five weeks at No. 1, nine weeks at No. 2 and was never ranked lower than fourth.

Former Hornets’ player pleads guilty to driving while impaired, sentenced

The Southeastern Conference led the way with five ranked teams in the final poll, including No. 18 Auburn, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 25 South Carolina.

The preseason top five were, in order: Kansas, Duke, Purdue, Michigan State and Marquette.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.