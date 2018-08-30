Four 49ers to watch in exhibition finale vs the Chargers

With his physical skills, Tarvarus McFadden could make his case to be worthy of keeping around as a developmental player...

The NFL last year eliminated the first round of roster cuts. That means teams can take fewer risks in the final exhibition game with players who figure to be major contributors in the regular season.

The 49ers' roster stands at 88 players after the club this week placed safety Chanceller James on waivers and receiver Max McCaffrey was waived/injured.

Players who are not destined for the 49ers' 53-man roster will likely see the bulk of the action when the 49ers conclude the preseason Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.

Here are four players – some who will be cut, some who will not -- to watch against the Chargers:

RG Joshua Garnett

A couple of weeks ago, Garnett was in danger of not securing a spot on the 49ers, period. But after returning to the field from missing significant time with a bothersome knee, Garnett has made a bid to wrestle the starting job away from Mike Person.

Garnett, a first-round pick in the 2016 draft from Stanford, may not be altogether healthy, but he is moving in the right direction. And last week against the Indianapolis Colts, he moved well and made some nice blocks at the second level to help the 49ers' run game get going. Garnett is expected to see plenty of playing time, and he needs the work after missing so much time in camp.

His spot on the 53-man roster is already assured, but there is still work to be done for Beathard. He will start the game, as Jimmy Garoppolo will go through warm-ups before retiring to the sideline to play the role of a spectator.

Beathard had a good showing last week against the Colts, and he needs more quality work to be ready for his backup role in the regular season. In three preseason games, Beathard has completed 60 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and one interception. Nick Mullens and Jack Heneghan are also expected to see action.

Story Continues

CB Tarvarus McFadden

The 49ers brought McFadden to Santa Clara for one of the team's 30 pre-draft visits. He did not get drafted, but the 49ers thought enough of him to sign him as a free agent. McFadden (6 foot 2, 205 pounds) has the size the 49ers desire from their cornerbacks.

McFadden should see plenty of action on Thursday. With his physical skills, McFadden could make his case – either with the 49ers or other teams around the league – to be worthy of keeping around as a developmental player.

RB Jeff Wilson

The undrafted rookie from North Texas is not likely to win a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster, but he remains in contention to stick with the club as part of their 10-player practice squad.

Wilson, Jeremy McNichols and Joe Williams are likely competing for one spot on the practice squad. Wison has looked good when given the opportunity this summer. He gained 44 yards on 10 rushing attempts during the exhibition season, including 24 yards on five attempts last week in Indianapolis.