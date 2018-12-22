Four 49ers players to watch in NFL Week 16 game vs. Bears originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Coming off victories against Denver and Seattle, teams fighting for the playoffs, the 49ers will go up against a team that has already clinched a division title.

But the Chicago Bears (11-4) still have plenty for which to play. The Bears remain in contention to earn a first-round bye. They cannot afford a loss to the 49ers or they will surely be playing on wild-card weekend.

Here are four 49ers to watch Sunday at Levi's Stadium:

RT Mike McGlinchey

Since arriving with the No. 9 overall pick, McGlinchey has not given the 49ers any reason to second-guess their decision. He has started every game at right tackle, while grading out as the top rookie offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.

A couple weeks ago, he went up against Von Miller. Now, he faces another huge test against Khalil Mack, a strong candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"He's always up for the challenge of whoever he's going against," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's very prepared. If he gets beat by somebody, he doesn't panic and overcompensate.

"He thinks of why he did and he usually gets better as he struggles in a game. So, that's what a true O-lineman is like and the type that usually, as long as they stay healthy, they get better as their career goes."

LT Joe Staley

There will come a time when McGlinchey moves to the left side to take over for Staley, but that time figures to be at least one year away. Staley and McGlinchey have formed a bond that has seemingly helped both players.

Both have been studying Mack this week in preparation for Sunday's game.

Mack has spent a nearly equal amount of time at both defensive end positions. If Mack is having more success against one of the 49ers' tackles, Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is likely to continue to stick with the better matchup.

Staley is still going strong, He rates as the league's sixth-best tackle according to PFF. He has surrendered just four sacks this season and has been equally strong in the run game. Yet, Staley was not even chosen as an alternate for the Pro Bowl.

CB Tarvarius Moore

It has been a long process for Moore to get on the field, but that time has come. The 49ers invested a third-round pick in him, and then converted him from safety at Southern Mississippi to NFL cornerback.

After making progress behind the scenes, Moore got his most extensive playing time of the season on Sunday against Seattle when Ahkello Witherspoon went down with a knee injury. Moore will get the opportunity to start the final two games of the season.

Moore has a chance to finish the season strong and insert himself into the competition for a starting job next season.

DT Solomon Thomas

His stat sheet against the Seahawks was unremarkable, but Thomas had the most impactful game of his two-year career. Twice, the offensive linemen assigned to block Thomas were called for holding penalties. One of those penalties wiped out a 32-yard pass play in overtime.

Thomas is seeing more playing time, and he appears to be getting better by the week. His best game in college came against Mitchell Trubisky in the Sun Bowl. He sacked Trubisky once, then threw him to another loss on a game-ending two-point conversion attempt.

The Bears traded up one spot with the 49ers at No. 2 to select Trubisky, while the 49ers selected Thomas at No. 3 in the 2017 draft.