Four 2024 commits pledge to play in All-American Bowl

Early signing day is approaching, and several of Auburn’s top commitments for the 2024 class have pledged to participate in an All-Star game this upcoming January.

The All-American Bowl, which is set to take place on Saturday, January 6 in San Antonio, Texas, has invited four of Auburn’s highest-rated 2024 commitments to play. It will be the first chance to see four-star quarterback Walker White, four-star offensive lineman DeAndre Carter, four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick, and four-star safety Kensley Faustin on the same field.

White, Carter, and Riddick are all in the top 15 of their respective positions while Faustin ranks as high as No. 35 among safeties in the 2024 cycle.

There is a possibility that this list could expand, as Auburn targets KJ Bolden, Ny Carr, and Zaquan Patterson are also set to play in the game.

The game, which will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will kick off at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 6. The game can be seen live on NBC.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire