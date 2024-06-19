Fountain woman headed to Olympic trials

(FOUNTAIN) — Olympic trials continue where athletes compete to hopefully represent Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

A Colorado native, Jessica Day, is one of 26 women in the U.S. who earned a spot in the 10,000 meter Olympic trials race. This will be her first Olympic trial.

She will run as Jessica Gockley-Day, which is her father’s last name, who she lost as a young girl due to lung cancer.

The 10-time all-American will compete on June 29th in Eugene, OR.

