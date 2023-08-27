Fountain driver Schwebach claims King of the Creek with feature win at Deer Creek's championship night

Aug. 27—SPRING VALLEY — The pits were packed, the crowd was lively and the racing delivered on what was Championship Night at Deer Creek Speedway on Saturday.

Although most of the Deer Creek Speedway season titles had been all but decided entering the night, it was still a championship-like atmosphere with a car count of 148 and a record 48 B-Mods coming out.

There was still some drama with Hayfield native and USRA Modifieds driver Brandon Davis tied with Fountain's and USRA Hobby Stock driver Nick Schwebach entering the night tied for the annual King of the Creek Points Standings.

In the end, it was Schwebach who took home the title by two points with a thrilling feature win that saw him surge from a starting position of 10th. Iowa natives Luke Schluetter, Justin Hanson and Scott Dobel and Byron High Schooler Gavin Bartel rounded out the top five in the feature. It was Schwebach's second feature of the season at Deer Creek.

Davis meanwhile placed second in the Modified feature. He started ninth and had a good battle atop with Osage, Iowa's Jim Chisholm. But in the end it was Chisholm that collected his second feature win at the track this summer. Davis still comfortably won the Modified season points title.

Joe Chisholm won one of the two B-mods features, taking advantage of spot starting on the front row. Winona's Harley Dais led from start to finish in the other B-Mod feature. In the end, St. Ansgar, Iowa's Hunter Kennedy finished fifth on the night and cemented his B-Mod track points title.

Another Iowa driver kept his good summer going as Kyle Falck picked up his third Hobby Stock feature of the season at Deer Creek and fifth feature overall of the summer. Mabel's Brayden Gjere finished third and won the season points title. The 21-year-old had four feature wins at Deer Creek this summer.

Over in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods, the class entered the night with the closest title race as Ellendale's Kadden Kath led Christopher Deno by 18 points.

Kath quickly put any drama to bed as he flexed his muscle to pick up his fifth feature win at the track with another great performance. He now has won his last three features he has entered after winning on back-to-back Friday nights at Chateau Speedway.

Although the season titles were officially declared tonight, the racing action this year is far from over.

Next up is the legendary World of Outlaws Late Models, who make their return to the track for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. They will race for a first place prize of $20,000. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing set for 6.

Link to full results