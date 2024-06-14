Fountain City FC preps for UPSL Championship

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – In sports, first-year teams often experience growing pains and usually finish at or near the bottom of the league standings. That is far from the case for Fountain City FC. The team has taken on all comers in the UPSL Georgia Division, with an 8-0-2 record. That performance has put the team on the doorstep of a championship in their inaugural season. They will host Lanier Soccer Academy on Saturday at 4 pm at Odis Spencer Stadium in Columbus. Click the video player above to hear from the team, and stay tuned to News 3 on Friday and Saturday for more preview coverage.

